Edwin "Kay" Delgado

Reports iOS

Edwin "Kay" Delgado
Edwin "Kay" Delgado
  • Save
Reports iOS minimal tracking email mail app mobile iphone minimalist clean white reports ios
Download color palette

Reports section of the email tracking app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Edwin "Kay" Delgado
Edwin "Kay" Delgado
Hey, I’m a product designer, teacher, & I love what I do.

More by Edwin "Kay" Delgado

View profile
    • Like