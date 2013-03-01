Nathan Staton

Thank you Chris Guyot for the invite!

Thank you Chris Guyot for the invite! cubism streetfighter ryu ken invite debut design illustrator
This was the minimal design that landed me the invite! Thanks again to Chris Guyot for allowing me to play! More to come...

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
