ROC logo concept

ROC provides preparation, commissioning, and decommissioning services to oil and natural gas well sites.
The client specifically asked to incorporate a diamond shape in their logo to reference the type of drill they use in their machinery, which is made of diamond.
My concept: The icon is an abstraction of the shape of the drill used by ROC. The angular, slab-serif type is a nod to the angular cut of a traditional, cut diamond shape.