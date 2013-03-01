Trish Ward

The Flats at Mixson

Trish Ward
Trish Ward
  • Save
The Flats at Mixson logo trish ward
Download color palette

Logo options for a development at Mixson in North Charleston. Brought in texture and kept it looking masculine and industrial to match the main Mixson Logo.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Trish Ward
Trish Ward

More by Trish Ward

View profile
    • Like