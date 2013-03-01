United States Tee

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
The response to this has been so positive, I appreciate all the kind words. There seems to be a good demand for a tshirt, so I did a quick mockup. Keep in mind, this doesn't represent an actual shirt color, so when I produce these the color red may be slightly different. I liked this color combo, but if you'd like to see another shirt/ink combo, feel free to leave a suggestion. Thanks again, everyone.