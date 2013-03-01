Chris McCaffrey

My new website eventually!?

Chris McCaffrey
Chris McCaffrey
  • Save
My new website eventually!? website responsive design web mobile
Download color palette

Finally getting round to getting rid of my crap website I built in Uni and designing a responsive site. First time I'm attempting to create a responsive site so looking forward to what I learn as I go through the process. Lots of changes and tweaks expected.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Chris McCaffrey
Chris McCaffrey

More by Chris McCaffrey

View profile
    • Like