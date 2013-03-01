Max

Is this a mommy? NO, IT'S A ROBOT.

Max
Max
  • Save
Is this a mommy? NO, IT'S A ROBOT. drawing illustration
Download color palette

My kid was drawing his mom (blue ink pen), which later took a complete turn into a robot. I had to finish that drawing for him (black ink pen) :-)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Max
Max

More by Max

View profile
    • Like