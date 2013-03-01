Chris Diggs

Sojourn Lyon

Chris Diggs
Chris Diggs
Hire Me
  • Save
Sojourn Lyon missions handdrawn lyon church
Download color palette

My friends are going to Lyon, France to become missionaries later this year. This is the logo I made for them as they begin their fundraising and transition.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Chris Diggs
Chris Diggs
Creative designer and lover of hip hop.
Hire Me

More by Chris Diggs

View profile
    • Like