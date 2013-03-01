2013 Football Pin Up Girl

This is a personal project that fell by the wayside about a year or so ago and wasn't touched until I joined here saw some incredible stuff and felt inspired to give it one last go.

I'd created the head as a personal project while learning Illustrator years back. It was based on the style of Andrew Bawidamann's work and I had a blast making it and even found a use for it in my NFL Personas for Firefox. But I had always wanted to go on and complete the whole pin-up. I even completed one version but was never happy with it and as a result nothing ever came of it...

Until I found Dribbble that is! Comments and feedback welcome, even though I've already started working it up on the computer I'd love to know what you all think.