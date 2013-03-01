Steve Russam

2013 Football Pin Up Girl

This is a personal project that fell by the wayside about a year or so ago and wasn't touched until I joined here saw some incredible stuff and felt inspired to give it one last go.

I'd created the head as a personal project while learning Illustrator years back. It was based on the style of Andrew Bawidamann's work and I had a blast making it and even found a use for it in my NFL Personas for Firefox. But I had always wanted to go on and complete the whole pin-up. I even completed one version but was never happy with it and as a result nothing ever came of it...

Until I found Dribbble that is! Comments and feedback welcome, even though I've already started working it up on the computer I'd love to know what you all think.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
