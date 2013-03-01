Greg Newman

Jay Bilas Spot Illo

painting illustration sports basketball
I had the honor of working on a spot illustration painting for ESPN The Magazine this week for an article. This was painted in one day. A larger size can be seen at http://gregnewman.org/journal/2013/mar/1/jay-bilas-spot-illustration/

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
