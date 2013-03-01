Q Digital Studio

Bring Matrix Data Editing To The Front End

Q Digital Studio
Q Digital Studio
  • Save
Bring Matrix Data Editing To The Front End expressionengine matrix safecracker web development tips tutorial
Download color palette

Summary: Two of my favorite aspects of using ExpressionEngine are Matrix and Safecracker. In terms of making life easier, they're amazing. Here’s a creative way edit Matrix data on the front-end, with more flexibility.

Author: Mike Wenger

Article publishing March 7th!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Q Digital Studio
Q Digital Studio

More by Q Digital Studio

View profile
    • Like