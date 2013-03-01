Jen Hadfield

Sheffield Wall Illustration

illustration sheffield architecture city flat colour wall mural
We had a blank wall outside our meeting room at work and decided it might be nice to liven it up with some of our favourite Sheffield architecture. This is the final result :-)

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
