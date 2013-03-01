Judy Podraza

Mobile TV Schedule v2

Judy Podraza
Judy Podraza
  • Save
Mobile TV Schedule v2 wireframe mobile ux tv guide tv
Download color palette

Tried to play up typography and make the TV schedule more interesting. Who cares about channels these days, it's all about shows!

2360a8a8445dd239668ece6dde46b490
Rebound of
Mobile TV Schedule
By Judy Podraza
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Judy Podraza
Judy Podraza

More by Judy Podraza

View profile
    • Like