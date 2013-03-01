Ted Demianczyk

06010 Fan?

Ted Demianczyk
Ted Demianczyk
  • Save
06010 Fan? baseball nate weasel 06010 fantasy focus the board
Download color palette

Anyone a fan of the Fantasy Focus? Messing around with some ideas for The 06010 Board logo. Weasels are welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Ted Demianczyk
Ted Demianczyk

More by Ted Demianczyk

View profile
    • Like