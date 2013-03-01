Erin E. Sullivan

EES Monogram/Ambigram

Erin E. Sullivan
Erin E. Sullivan
  • Save
EES Monogram/Ambigram monogram ambigram emerald typography ees e s letters letter texture textures fabric shade shading adobe photoshop adobe photoshop cs3 photoshop cs3 photoshop adobe illustrator adobe illustrator cs3 illustrator cs3 illustrator logo logo design green
Download color palette

Very rough draft of a work in progress.

Finally got around to making myself a monogram ("ees"). I was very excited when I figured out that I could turn it into an ambigram. I have a huge soft spot for ambigrams. ^_^

Suggestions are welcomed!

Erin E. Sullivan
Erin E. Sullivan

More by Erin E. Sullivan

View profile
    • Like