Pontus Abrahamsson

Open Artist Tab

Pontus Abrahamsson
Pontus Abrahamsson
  • Save
Open Artist Tab raspberry pi music player artists
Download color palette

First Dribbble!
Building a web app for my Raspberry Pi, It will play videos through youtube and retrieve metadata for artists by Deezer api. Everything is implemented using PHP, Redis and MPD. There will also be an opportunity to find upcoming shows thru Seatgeek API.
Follow me on twitter if you like the idea and want to try it out when ready: https://twitter.com/pontusab
Bigger picture: http://d.pr/i/zALv
Interface so far: http://d.pr/i/y4Pw

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Pontus Abrahamsson
Pontus Abrahamsson

More by Pontus Abrahamsson

View profile
    • Like