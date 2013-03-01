Open Artist Tab

First Dribbble!

Building a web app for my Raspberry Pi, It will play videos through youtube and retrieve metadata for artists by Deezer api. Everything is implemented using PHP, Redis and MPD. There will also be an opportunity to find upcoming shows thru Seatgeek API.

Bigger picture: http://d.pr/i/zALv

Interface so far: http://d.pr/i/y4Pw