Max Schwanger

Denied Homepage

Max Schwanger
Max Schwanger
  • Save
Denied Homepage home web web design minimal denied concept
Download color palette

One of many denied homepage concepts. I think we're going with this look and feel, but a longer page with more content.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Max Schwanger
Max Schwanger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Max Schwanger

View profile
    • Like