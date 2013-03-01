Serdar Ozyigit

Sıkıntı

Serdar Ozyigit
Serdar Ozyigit
  • Save
Sıkıntı silly turkish politic religious joke spoof
Download color palette

Another one of Turkish silly joke series. This one is spoof logo of a religious publication called "Sızıntı" (means "leak") in Turkey. "Sıkıntı" means "boredom" in Turkish. You can google the original one if you wonder.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Serdar Ozyigit
Serdar Ozyigit

More by Serdar Ozyigit

View profile
    • Like