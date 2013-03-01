Charlie Waite
Charlie Waite
Focus Lab
Charlie Waite for Focus Lab
Bamboo Tour
Start of the new tour page for BambooHR. Large hero shot is a borrowed image =). Trying to help set the mood for the photography style. Still a WIP, interested in hearing your guys thoughts.

Created with the Focus Lab team

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
