Membership Badges logo badge ui retro shield custom texture badges dui defense college ribbon psd law lawyer
Some DUI Defense badges I am working on. I just wanted to share a few I have created so far. Unfortunately, there is a rule in design that badges should be relative with college logo(yellow things). check out. X2

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
