Good for Sale
Low Poly Worlds

Low Poly Worlds low-poly worlds environment polygon polyperfect darkfejzr blender3d unity3d color game lowpoly illustration 3d

Good for sale
Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd

For the past 2 weeks, I was creating these low-poly worlds, hoping to show the power of my Ultimate Low Poly Pack and inspire other game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets.

Now I am taking a break, cause my family will probably eat me alive if I do not start to behave like a proper father and spend more time with them :))

Cheers

