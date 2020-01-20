Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd

For the past 2 weeks, I was creating these low-poly worlds, hoping to show the power of my Ultimate Low Poly Pack and inspire other game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets.

Now I am taking a break, cause my family will probably eat me alive if I do not start to behave like a proper father and spend more time with them :))

Cheers