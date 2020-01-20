Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd
For the past 2 weeks, I was creating these low-poly worlds, hoping to show the power of my Ultimate Low Poly Pack and inspire other game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets.
Now I am taking a break, cause my family will probably eat me alive if I do not start to behave like a proper father and spend more time with them :))
Cheers