Lucas Joseph Ballasy

New York City T-Shirt Sneak Peek

Lucas Joseph Ballasy
Lucas Joseph Ballasy
  • Save
New York City T-Shirt Sneak Peek new york new york city you and who tshirt apparel shirt tee new york state t-shirt city clothing
Download color palette

A few months ago, You & Who Clothing Co. asked me to design a shirt to represent NYC for their city series. The full city line is set to release on March 11 at 12 o'clock.

Lucas Joseph Ballasy
Lucas Joseph Ballasy
Welcome! Thanks for stopping by.

More by Lucas Joseph Ballasy

View profile
    • Like