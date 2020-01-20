Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

GM Fraser - Brand Identity

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
GM Fraser - Brand Identity illustration grid layout logo design design brand identity smart mark typography identity designer logomark negative space style guide g letter mark logotype designer lettermark identity logo cog branding brand
GM Fraser - Brand Identity illustration grid layout logo design design brand identity smart mark typography identity designer logomark negative space style guide g letter mark logotype designer lettermark identity logo cog branding brand
GM Fraser - Brand Identity illustration grid layout logo design design brand identity smart mark typography identity designer logomark negative space style guide g letter mark logotype designer lettermark identity logo cog branding brand
Download color palette
  1. GM-Fraser1.jpg
  2. GM-F.jpg
  3. GM-Fraser-drib2.jpg

Here's the final result of the rebrand i developed for GM Fraser, a company that does sales and support of electrical components ⚙️

The key colors of the brand remained Orange, with a small reinterpretation that makes it more vivid and in line with the objective. To it was flanked an Ebony Grey as a secondary color to give more depth to the identity.

The chosen typeface directly correlates to the shape and mood of the logomark as well as to the electrical components industry.

Press 🧡if you liked this seeing this rebrand come to life.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

E066926392517714056985a3b9717e8b
Rebound of
George Fraser - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like