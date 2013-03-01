Niklas

Logodesign Kinderwald forest kids children logo
The first version of the logo for "Kinderwald". This organization plants, along with children, small trees in residential areas and revive thus forests.
I still need to find a font and improve details in the logo.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
