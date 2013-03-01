Michael Kwon

How We Are Made

How We Are Made logo retro emblem badge slab serif industrial man god design
@ChrisSpooner inspired, from one of his tutorials. I used Geared Slab Serif for the typeface. Was debating with using "The Vitruvian Man", but I stuck with a simple man icon. Comments and suggestions are always welcome!

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
