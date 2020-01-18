Nikolay K.
SaaS for Affiliate Networks

SaaS for Affiliate Networks marketing affiliate branding blue finance white adaptive logo web ux ui
Finally, we are launching our product into the world. Specifically, CRM for affiliate networks, with reporting and complex lead rotation. This brand will combine many products related to affiliate marketing.

