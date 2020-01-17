Cyndee Wilson

Logo Refresh Project

Logo Refresh Project brand identity design crgraphix.com typography branding vector design
Company wanted to refresh their logo for all of their marketing materials. Out of 15 specs (could not help myself!) They chose this final look. They loved the sublime check mark! This is the fraphic for marketing materials

Posted on Jan 17, 2020
