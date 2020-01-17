Cyndee Wilson

Mowing Co. Tear Sheet Flyer

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Mowing Co. Tear Sheet Flyer typography vector crgraphix.com design
Download color palette

The last phase of the project was to create flyers with tear sheets at the bottom. These were placed anywhere the owner could post them. The printed flyers were posted all around the town he lives on Friday. He contacted me the following Monday to inform me that he acquired 15 new clients by 6pm Sunday. Totally thrilled with his marketing materials!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like