Hi guys! today i want to show you a website design for The Krzysztof Penderecki European Centre for Music.
The idea behind the activity of The Centre is to inspire young musicians to improve their skills. Apart from music workshops, the Centre organizes also festivals and concerts.
I hope you like it!