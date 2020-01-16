Rich Rawlyk

student lawyer

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
  • Save
student lawyer matchbox being true ethics lawyers pop culture creative direction design illustration
Download color palette

A throwback Thursday to a graphic I completed over 15 years ago, it was part of an installation project. I featured the "Student Lawyer" and made a collection of match boxes, the group of artists united over commentary on how law students learn to work the systems early. Ethics as primary discussion point.

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Artifacts of Story

More by Rich Rawlyk

View profile
    • Like