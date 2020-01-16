Trending designs to inspire you
A throwback Thursday to a graphic I completed over 15 years ago, it was part of an installation project. I featured the "Student Lawyer" and made a collection of match boxes, the group of artists united over commentary on how law students learn to work the systems early. Ethics as primary discussion point.