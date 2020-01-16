Cyndee Wilson

Logo Design for Mowing Company

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for Mowing Company crgraphix.com typography vector branding design
Download color palette

My client who started this company wanted a logo that was to the point about his business with a sense of humor and whimsical style. Out of the specs submitted, he was blown away with this final look.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like