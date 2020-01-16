Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Erik Fiala

Everchat

Erik Fiala
Erik Fiala
Everchat art direction side project campaign launch ui product design product design
I’m proud to announce, that we just launched Everchat! 🎉

It’s a first small step in our long journey (we’re just 2 people working on it at the moment), but we think that our mission of securing, protecting, and empowering our basic human right - the Internet freedom, is very important for everyone. Let’s make the Internet a slightly better and freer place.

Head over to Everchat and reserve your user ID now! ⚡️

Posted on Jan 16, 2020
Erik Fiala
Erik Fiala
Lead Product Designer at LifeX
Hire Me

