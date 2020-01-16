I’m proud to announce, that we just launched Everchat! 🎉

It’s a first small step in our long journey (we’re just 2 people working on it at the moment), but we think that our mission of securing, protecting, and empowering our basic human right - the Internet freedom, is very important for everyone. Let’s make the Internet a slightly better and freer place.

Head over to Everchat and reserve your user ID now! ⚡️