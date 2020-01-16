Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sonya Ivanova
mukuko

Lookbook, New Collection

Sonya Ivanova
mukuko
Sonya Ivanova for mukuko
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello dribbble 🔥

This is my brand-new animated shot. It’s a concept for the fashion brand TOAST. I was really inspired by their clean and simple fashion photographies.
Hope you like it!

Let me know what you guys think. ❤️

mukuko
mukuko
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by mukuko

View profile
    • Like