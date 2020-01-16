Purrweb UX

Banking App for Kids

Banking App for Kids goals history card payments wallet kids savings deposit banking concept product purrweb mobile app ux ui figma design
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Here’s a banking app we’ve designed for kids. To teach them about money, parents create savings accounts and set credit limits. With this app, it’s also possible to reach group goals and get together with best friends! Check this out!

Main details:

💰 When designing for kids, it’s crucial to help them get concentrated. To highlight key app functionality, we’ve decided to use bright-colored content boxes against a clean, white background.

💸 Visualization is key to reaching goals. If you can see it, you can achieve it - right? To help kids establish their savings goals (and prevent impulse buys), we enabled the ability to load ‘goals’ i.e pictures of their biggest dreams.

Digital money-box — isn’t this what every 90-s kid could ever dream of?

Created by Ilya Sablin

