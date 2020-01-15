Blazej Wilczynski

Website for my book "Rockstar"

Blazej Wilczynski
Blazej Wilczynski
  • Save
Website for my book "Rockstar" vector website typography ui design illustration
Download color palette

Hey! It's project of website for my debut book titled "Rockstar". It will be available free. Book is in the process of being edited but 4 chapters are ready for download If you are polish speaking person.

I coded this project using jekyll and site is available on: https://www.rockstarbook.pl

Cover of the book by Sainer.
Slash font by Ronald Vermeijs.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2020
Blazej Wilczynski
Blazej Wilczynski

More by Blazej Wilczynski

View profile
    • Like