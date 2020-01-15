Website for my book "Rockstar"

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! It's project of website for my debut book titled "Rockstar". It will be available free. Book is in the process of being edited but 4 chapters are ready for download If you are polish speaking person.
I coded this project using jekyll and site is available on: https://www.rockstarbook.pl
Cover of the book by Sainer.
Slash font by Ronald Vermeijs.