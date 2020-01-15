Color based concept for Lego model (ver. 2)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The second version of the first screen for the site of the model constructor lego.
If you want to work with me or just say something, contact me in one of the convenient ways:
Instagram | Telegram | Behance