Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cyndee Wilson

Product Merch Design for Barkitecture Albany

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Merch Design for Barkitecture Albany logo vector crgraphix.com branding design
Download color palette

This was phase 07 of the marketing project. Logo design on various products that were sold at the event.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like