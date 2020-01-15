Cyndee Wilson

Barkitecture Albany Team Handbook Design

Barkitecture Albany Team Handbook Design branding vector crgraphix.com design
This was phase 06 of the marketing project. Designed an 8 page booklet that includes competition information, sponsor information and sponsor form.

Posted on Jan 15, 2020
