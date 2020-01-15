Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cyndee Wilson

Digital Design for Social Media Posts

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Hire Me
  • Save
Digital Design for Social Media Posts design crgraphix.com branding
Download color palette

This was phase 05 of the project. Various social medial digital designs targeted to team registration and sponsorship.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
Hire Me

More by Cyndee Wilson

View profile
    • Like