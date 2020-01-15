George Fraser - Logo Grid

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mixing a cog with the initials GF seemed like the perfect solution for the George Fraser logo redesign - here's the structure along with the final result!
George Fraser or GM Fraser is a company that does sales and support of electrical components ⚙️
Press 🧡if you enjoy the structure of this logomark.
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com