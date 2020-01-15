Wisecraft

George Fraser - Logo Grid

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
George Fraser - Logo Grid illustration design logo negative space typography identity designer brand logotype designer graphic design logotypedesign lettermark smart mark negative-space logomark grid design g logo cog designer portfolio branding brand identity
George Fraser - Logo Grid illustration design logo negative space typography identity designer brand logotype designer graphic design logotypedesign lettermark smart mark negative-space logomark grid design g logo cog designer portfolio branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. GM-Fraser.jpg
  2. GM-Fraser2.jpg

Mixing a cog with the initials GF seemed like the perfect solution for the George Fraser logo redesign - here's the structure along with the final result!

George Fraser or GM Fraser is a company that does sales and support of electrical components ⚙️

Press 🧡if you enjoy the structure of this logomark.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

26aae27e6962f3504832608bd39ff3ab
Rebound of
George Fraser - Logo Redesign
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like