Mateusz Streszewski
PLEO

Polish PCS - Port Community System website

Mateusz Streszewski for PLEO
Polish PCS - Port Community System website
Hi Guys! Polish PCS (Polski PCS) is an advanced internet application that deals with optimizing the control of transport processes by collecting, combining and processing in one place information about transport and everything related to logistics.

The application is currently used in Polish ports, where it improves the functioning of individual units (ships, ports, operators, etc.).
We designed a visual key and here is the website for the project.

