Polish PCS - Port Community System website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys! Polish PCS (Polski PCS) is an advanced internet application that deals with optimizing the control of transport processes by collecting, combining and processing in one place information about transport and everything related to logistics.
The application is currently used in Polish ports, where it improves the functioning of individual units (ships, ports, operators, etc.).
We designed a visual key and here is the website for the project.