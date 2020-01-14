Allie

Day 99 | SERE |

and just like that, it's the eve of the last day of my passion project. Stay tuned to see what Ive learned and to see what's next with this project 😉

Survival, evasion, resistance, and escape training (SERE). Every member of an aircrew mist be able to survive on their own in any environment under any condition should their aircraft go down🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

