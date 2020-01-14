Day 99 | SERE

and just like that, it's the eve of the last day of my passion project. Stay tuned to see what Ive learned and to see what's next with this project 😉

•

Survival, evasion, resistance, and escape training (SERE). Every member of an aircrew mist be able to survive on their own in any environment under any condition should their aircraft go down🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸