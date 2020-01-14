Cyndee Wilson

Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Barkitecture Albany Logo vector flat branding typography logo design brand identity design
Barkitecture Albany needed a logo to represent their dog/cat house building competition event. This is phase 01 of the marketing materials designed for the event.

Posted on Jan 14, 2020
Cyndee Wilson
Cyndee Wilson
Here to explore my design portfolio on Dribbble? Welcome!
