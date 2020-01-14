Wisecraft

PlayStation 5 - Logo Redesign

PlayStation 5 - Logo Redesign illustration design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer logomark brand type typography wordmark logotype designer logo rebrand sony ps5 playstation identity branding
My take on the PlayStation 5 logo 🎮

I really liked @Damian Kidd's shot - i made a logo with a thinner stroke to add legibility on smaller sizes.

Are you up to the challenge of designing your own version of the PS5 logo?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
PS5
By Eddie Lobanovskiy
