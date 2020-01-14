Good for Sale
Pavel Novák

Low Poly Worlds: Farm

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Hire Me
  • Save
Low Poly Worlds: Farm poly low polygon environment farmer farm story unity3d blender3d polyperfect color darkfejzr game lowpoly illustration 3d

Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Price
$60
Buy now
Available on u3d.as
Good for sale
Low Poly Ultimate Pack
Download color palette

Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Price
$60
Buy now
Available on u3d.as
Good for sale
Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Day 11
Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd

I have created these worlds to show the endless possibilities of the Low Poly Ultimate Pack and inspire game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets. Assembled in Unity3D, rendered in Blender

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pavel Novák

View profile
    • Like