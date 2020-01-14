Ziptility - Logo Design 2.0

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Here's the logotype i developed for Ziptility, an infrastructure maintenance software for water and wastewater utilities based on Indiana 💧
I posted a green version a couple of weeks ago but after looking at all of your feedback, i came to the conclusion that it's better to use this blue palette instead.
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com