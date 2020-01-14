Tomasz Kwiecień

FooderBox pt.3 (2015)

FooderBox is a food boutique where you can order fresh products online and cook your perfect meal with chef-designed recipe in less than 30 minutes. There are several ways to order food via service - monthly subscriptions or one-time purchase. Choose the delivery date and enjoy the dish prepared by yourself.

I designed it around 2015 at Noeeko studio.

