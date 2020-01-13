Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️
Maayo Studio

Food Delivery App

Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️
Maayo Studio
Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️ for Maayo Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Delivery App food delivery service food delivery food app ecommerce food modern food ui details screen home screen visual design ios app ios app design modern ui app concept user inteface user experience design ux ui
Download color palette

WE ARE MAAYO STUDIO
------------------------------

Small Design Studio focused on a startup design solution, We're available for new projects! SAY HELLO!
.

OUR PREMIUM PRODUCTS
------------------------------

🏬 E-commerce App UI Kit Preview

🚕 Complete Taxi service App Preview

💻 Multi-Purpose Website Template Preview)

🏢 Creative Agency Website Template Preview

🏥 Medical servers Website Template Preview

If you want to discount! Contact us at: maayo.studio@gmail.com
.

CHECKOUT OUR DESIGN PROCESS
------------------------------

🏬 E-commerce App DESIGN PROCESS

🚕 Taxi service App COMPLETE CASE STUDY

✉️ Messaging App VISUAL STORY

🏬 E-commerce App UI Kit DESIGN PROCESS WITH PROTOTYPE

🖥 Colourful Header Collections SEE VISUALIZATION

Looking for a similar approach! SAY HELLO!
.

LET'S BE FRIENDS IN ALL PLATFORMS
------------------------------

DRIBBBLE
BEHANCE
UI8 (Premium Products)
ENVATO MARKET
UPLABS
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK

Happy Designing 😃

Maayo Studio
Maayo Studio
Hire Us

More by Maayo Studio

View profile
    • Like