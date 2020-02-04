Taras Migulko

Search Job - Motion Design Interaction for a Mobile App

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey friends!

Let me present to you the design of an app for the search for the job of your dream! All the information here is divided into categories with easy navigation. Each vacancy has a detailed description, the list of people who visited your page and the chart of vacancy popularity. For this design, I've chosen warm and soft palette.

Design - Sketch
Illustrations - Illustrator
Animation - AE

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************

I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

3.png
200 KB
Download
2.png
300 KB
Download
1.png
200 KB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like