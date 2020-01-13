Shreethemes

Landrick - Saas & Software Bootstrap 5 Landing Page Template

Landrick - Saas & Software Bootstrap 5 Landing Page Template
Landrick is a Powerful Saas & Software Bootstrap Template. It is an excellent HTML template for startup, coworking space, cloud hosting, car ride, classic saas, classic application, event, business, application, educational course, personal portfolio, services, enterprise, minimal portfolio single product, saas, Social media marketing, Digital marketing/agency, Email Templates, Online Learning Course, marketing, agency, Careers, Customer Supports, Onepage Landing, and much more. Landrick is fully updated with the latest Bootstrap v5.0.0. It is 100% responsive and looks stunning on all types of screens and devices. Users will love your site because it gives them a unique user experience (UX), clean, modern & beautiful design. They are also easy to customize and to combine with other components. We have added a Dark version with RTL supported in both the Light and Dark versions. We have added new demos and inner pages fixed some issues or responsive issues.

